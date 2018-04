The FBI is examining several packages believed to contain explosive components that were found at military installations in the Washington, D.C area.

Fox News reports that one package was received at the National Defense University on Fort McNair at about 8:30 am Monday. At approximately 11 am Monday another package was delivered to Dahlgren in King George County, Va. No injuries have been reported.



