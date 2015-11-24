Ted Cruz Scores Lowest Among Presidential Candidates in Scientific Understanding

The eight scientists were chosen by professional scientific societies and the identities of those making the statements were removed and replaced with numbers to avoid political bias. Of the twelve candidates fact-checked, three Democrats and nine Republicans, the scores were:

One statement made by Cruz that the scientists focused on was one he made back in August, saying that satellite data from the past 18 years shows no warming. Florida State University professor James Elsner countered Cruz's statement, saying that ground data shows each decade being warmer than the last since the mid-20th century. Federal ground-based data is considered by scientists to be more reliable than satellite data, and such data has shown 15 of the last 17 years to be hotter than that previous, with 2015 in track to beat 2014 as the hottest year on record.