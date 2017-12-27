Texans With the Need for Speed Top the Speeding List for 2017
Sure, we have all probably gone a little over the speed limit. Some of these people were auditioning for 'The Fast and the Furious'.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released their worst speeders for 2017. These are not just going a couple miles over. The top ten were all traveling, 'allegedly' over 140 miles per hour. The highest speed limit in Texas is 80 miles per hour. So these folks definitely knew what they were doing.
The record for 2016 is still safe. Last year, someone was busted, 'allegedly' going 206 miles per hour. The majority of vehicles on this list are motorcycles, but some sport cars do make the list. You can check them all out if you want, top ten is below.
- 1
181 Miles Per Hour
Location: US-90 in Coryell County
Posted speed: 75
Vehicle: Red 2012 Honda CBR 1000
- 2
160 Miles Per Hour
Location: SH-44 in Nueces County
Posted speed: 75
Vehicle: Red 2006 Suzuki motorcycle
- 3
160 Miles Per Hour
Location: I-45 in Galveston County
Posted speed: 55
Vehicle: Silver 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8
- 4
156 Miles Per Hour
Location: SH-195 in Williamson County
Posted speed: 70
Vehicle: 2014 Chevrolet SSM
- 5
156 Miles Per Hour
Location: I-40 in Carson County
Posted speed: 75
Vehicle: Red 2016 Chevrolet
- 6
156 Miles Per Hour
Location: SH-195 in Williamson County
Posted speed: 70
Vehicle: Black 2006 Suzuki GSX
- 7
155 Miles Per Hour
Location: US-81 in Wise County
Posted speed: 75
Vehicle: Black 2016 Kawasaki 800
- 8
150 Miles Per Hour
Location: I-35 in Hays County
Posted speed: 70
Vehicle: Blue 2009 Suzuki GSF
- 9
149 Miles Per Hour
Location: SH-70 in Fisher County
Posted speed: 75
Vehicle: White 2017 Suzuki GSX
- 10
146 Miles Per Hour
Location: SH-67 in Johnson County
Posted speed: 65
Vehicle: White 2017 Chevrolet Corvette