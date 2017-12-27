Texans With the Need for Speed Top the Speeding List for 2017

Sure, we have all probably gone a little over the speed limit. Some of these people were auditioning for 'The Fast and the Furious'.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released their worst speeders for 2017. These are not just going a couple miles over. The top ten were all traveling, 'allegedly' over 140 miles per hour. The highest speed limit in Texas is 80 miles per hour. So these folks definitely knew what they were doing.

The record for 2016 is still safe. Last year, someone was busted, 'allegedly' going 206 miles per hour. The majority of vehicles on this list are motorcycles, but some sport cars do make the list. You can check them all out if you want, top ten is below.

