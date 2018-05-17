Texas Baby Dies After Being Left in Hot Car

A 6-month-old South Texas baby has died of a vehicular heatstroke after her father accidentally left her in a hot car while he was at work Wednesday (5/16) afternoon.

Police in Eagle Pass, Texas say the father forgot to leave his daughter at daycare before going to work at the local High School. Police were reportedly called to the high school parking lot around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a child inside a car with its windows closed.

Eagle Pass High School

According to weather reports, the high on Wednesday in Eagle Pass was 100 degrees. Police are still investigating and no charges have been filed.

Eagle Pass is a border town about 150 miles southwest of San Antonio.