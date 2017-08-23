School is back and kids are ready to learn. This kid, though, has been sent home after his second day and some don't think it's right.

Over in Mont Belvieu, Texas -- just outside of Houston -- little 4-year-old Jabez Oates was excited for his first day of school. His mom said he loved it and was ready to go back. His second day of school was great too, then the school sent Jabez home because his hair is too long, and against the school policy. The school policy clearly states that a boy's hair must be above the eyes and ears and neck.

Jessica Oates thought putting her son's hair in a bun would be acceptable for the school's policy, but it was not. The only way Jabez can have longer hair is a religious or cultural exception. The school told Jessica her son is not allowed back until his hair is cut.

Oates said she won't cut her son's hair "because that's who he is. I don't believe in it. I will not cut his hair."

The district said, "Our local elected board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill administration will continue to implement the said policy."

In my book, if that's the policy, then that's the policy. I wish Ms. Oates the best of luck in trying to fight this, but I think what would be best is doing what it takes to get the kid back in school. That's just my opinion.