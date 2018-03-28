Texas Brewery Unveils Glitter Beer

If you enjoy the herpes of the arts and crafts world, then you're going to love the latest beer on tap at Eureka Heights Brewery. They're located in downtown Houston and decided to make a beer celebrating their Houston Astros. Since opening day is tomorrow, they wanted a beer that shined like the Astros World Series trophy.

The beer is called Glitter Factory, appropriately named. They say it is a cream ale with a floral aroma. This beer was not easy to make, the brewery said it experimented with many glitters til it got the perfect shine they wanted. This will be available tomorrow for the Astros opening day starting at 2 pm at the brewery.