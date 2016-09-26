Need a new diet? Looks like it's time to go back to elementary school.

Tammy McRae works at Carver Elementary School over in Baytown, Texas. She was promoted to the role of cafeteria manager. She said she started losing weight from the nervousness of the new position. She said she felt great after losing that weight, so she started a new diet.

No more junk food or fast food. She started eating the breakfast and lunch she prepared for the kids every day. She started this diet back in September of 2015. One year later, she is down to 160 pounds. “I'm a better manager, I make better decisions and it’s not because I’m thinner, it’s because I’m healthier,” McRae said.