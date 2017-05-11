Texas Cheerleader Arrested For Trying to Steal Her Uniform

Sorry sweetheart, no matter how much you think that is yours, it is still school property.

Gina Nicole Torrijos really wanted to keep her cheerleading uniform from her El Paso high school. So she had a brilliant idea. Hide the uniform in her house and then call the police. She told the police she received “several text messages from an anonymous number stating that her uniforms had been taken,” according to the El Paso Times .

She said she saw someone try to break into her window, but her boyfriend chased them off. You can see where the story gets messed up right here. So someone texted you that the uniform was taken, but your boyfriend chased someone off trying to break into your house?

We don't need the FBI on this one guys. Once she got caught in the lie, Torrijos wrote a confession coming clean. She had “made up the story of the burglary of a habitation to cover the fact that she wanted to avoid turning in her cheer uniforms to the school,” the complaint states. In other words, she staged a robbery to keep her cheerleading uniforms.

Here is what is crazy. Torrijos claims she still can't find the uniform. Torrijos was arrested on suspicion of making a false report to a police officer, which, according to the El Paso Times , “is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.” The paper reports that Torrijos was released from jail on a $5,000 bond on Friday.