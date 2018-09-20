Texas Church Shooting Lawsuits Against Air Force Combined

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A federal judge will consolidate all federal lawsuits against the U.S. Air Force over the Texas church shooting that killed more than two dozen worshippers.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Senior U.S. District Judge David Ezra announced Wednesday that the lawsuits will be consolidated and handled by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez. Four lawsuits have been filed so far by victims or their relatives, but more are expected.

The lawsuits allege the Air Force was negligent for failing to report the convictions of gunman Devin Kelley, who opened fire Nov. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Kelley's convictions would've prevented him from buying guns.

Ezra says the consolidation will be similar to a mass tort case. He says the court has sympathy for the victims and there's no reason to spread out the cases.