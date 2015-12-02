This would feel like Christmas to some people out there.

This was one hell of a house warming present for these people. A couple had just moved into a new house in the Arlington area and saw a strange package on the front door. They weren't expecting anything, but it had the right address on it, but not the right names. They decided to open it anyway.

Inside the package was seven pounds of marijuana. The couple called police right away and told them a box of "a green leafy substance" was delivered to their house.

Police and the U.S. Postal service are investigating to find where the package came from.