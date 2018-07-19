Texas Customer Banned From Restaurant For Leaving Racist Note for Server

Looks like this guy can go be a racist somewhere else.

Over in Odessa, Texas, a sever was shocked to see a receipt one of his customers left for him on Saturday night. Khalil Cavil is a server at the very popular Saltgrass Steakhouse. The customer decided not to leave a tip on a bill for a $108 check. That sucks, but it happens sometimes when you're a server.

What Khalil was most shocked about was the note left on the top of the bill. It stated, 'We do not tip terrorists'. "At the moment I didn’t know what to think nor what to say, I was sick to my stomach," Cavil said on Facebook . "I share this because I want people to understand that this racism and this hatred still exists."

I am happy to report that Saltgrass Steakhouse is banning this customer from all of their locations. "We stand by and support our employee," Terry Turney COO of Saltgrass said. "Racism of any form is unacceptable."

Also, Khalil has no Middle Eastern roots. He is named Khalil after one of his father's friends who was killed in a car accident. Khalil is an Arabic name, but it was just to honor his father's friend. That shouldn't matter, but this racist is aware of that. They circled the name on the receipt to make him aware of that.