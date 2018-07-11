Texas District Oks $1.5m for Security After School Shooting

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A school district near Houston has approved at least $1.5 million for increased security at its high school where a gunman killed eight students and two teachers two months ago.

The Santa Fe Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to spend the money on security measures at Santa Fe High School, including new door locks, a lobby security vestibule and a new alarm system.

The vote is the first major approval of renovations since the May 18 attack in which 10 people were killed and 13 were injured. The 17-year-old student accused of carrying out the attack faces a spate of charges, including capital murder.