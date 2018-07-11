Texas District Oks $1.5m for Security After School Shooting

Crosses line the lawn in front of Santa Fe High School on May 21, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. The crosses are a memorial to the victims of last Friday's shooting when 17-year-old student Dimitrios Pagourtzis entered the school with a shotgun and a pistol and opened fire, killing 10 people. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A school district near Houston has approved at least $1.5 million for increased security at its high school where a gunman killed eight students and two teachers two months ago.

The Santa Fe Independent School District's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to spend the money on security measures at Santa Fe High School, including new door locks, a lobby security vestibule and a new alarm system.

The vote is the first major approval of renovations since the May 18 attack in which 10 people were killed and 13 were injured. The 17-year-old student accused of carrying out the attack faces a spate of charges, including capital murder.

More than 100 residents met at City Hall this week to voice concerns over the approval process and the district's lack of communication.

Filed Under: Santa Fe School Shooting, shooting
Categories: National News, Texas News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top