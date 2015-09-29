KLTV.com-Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville, Texas | ETX News

The game between Malakoff and Scurry-Roser was stopped with just six minutes remaining after a coach suffered serious injuries.

According to KLTV , Scurry-Rosser assistant coach Mark Batchel was accidentally hit on the sidelines by a player who was tackled and went out of bounds.

The report says he hit his head on a concrete curb and has multiple brain injuries and skull fractures. A helicopter was called in to air lift Batchel to the Baylor Medical Center in Dallas.

The players later gathered for a prayer vigil on the field.

Bachtel has been coaching for 40 years.