Robbers should probably think twice before robbing a well armed Texan's home.

Steven Kelly and Cecil Spain went to a home in Henderson County, which is just outside of Tyler, Texas. The two men said they were there to purchase a dog. According to the Henderson County Sheriff, the two men were actually there to rob the residents of the house. The robbers were actually able to get the two residents tied up and held them at gunpoint for three hours.

One of the victims was able to get away and retrieve their own gun. The homeowner shot and killed both of the robbers. Sheriff Hillhouse says at this time, it does appear the homeowners were defending themselves. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The homeowners thankfully only had minor injuries and were luckily armed during this scary situation.