Texas Inmate Set to Die This Week Loses Supreme Court Appeal

HOUSTON (AP) — A 36-year-old San Antonio man set for execution this week for a robbery-slaying more than 14 years ago has lost an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Juan Castillo argued his due process rights were violated related to trial testimony from a jail inmate who said Castillo, while locked up awaiting trial, told him about killing 19-year-old Tommy Garcia Jr. The inmate years later recanted his testimony, submitting an affidavit saying he made up the story.

State courts ruled the affidavit wasn't credible and the Supreme Court Monday declined to review Castillo's arguments.

Castillo is set for execution Wednesday in Huntsville.