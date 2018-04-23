Today in Texas it’s legal for locals and tourists alike to visit a winery, distillery, or brewpub and purchase these producers’ products to go. But walk into one of our Texas craft breweries and you are forbidden by law from purchasing souvenir bottles, six-packs, or growler fills. All over Texas, craft breweries are creating jobs, supporting their local communities, and providing immense economic impact to the state. However, their success is limited by an archaic, broken alcoholic beverage code that prohibits these small businesses from engaging in to-go sales.