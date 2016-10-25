Texas Jewelry Store Offering you a Gun With Purchase of an Engagement Ring

Want to get Texans to shop at your store? Offer them a free gun, that will get them in the door.

Thacker Jewelry Store over in Lubbock, Texas started a pretty unique sale three years ago. They call it a 'shotgun wedding' sale. Purchase a ring, you get a shotgun or a rifle with your purchase. Owner Joe Thacker said, “Who doesn’t want to get a shotgun or a rifle and in the process capture the love of their lives?”

Joe teamed up with a local gun store for the sale. People who purchase a ring will get a certificate for the gun. If anyone is interested in this unique sale. It's going on this week only. From October 27th through the 29th.