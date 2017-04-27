Texas has got to be setting some sort of record in the country for teachers sleeping with students.

First off, no she was not sleeping with students from her kindergarten class. Heather Lee Robertson of Lufkin, Texas was allegedly sleeping with four different boys from the high school nearby.

According to police, she allegedly had group sex with two of those boys. She is charged with four counts of having an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

This is another instance of students communicating with teachers through an online app. This time being Snapchat. Police spoke to the four boys and they all admitted to hooking up with Robertson. She did admit to some of the encounters with the boys, but could not remember all of them. She admitted she was drunk on some of those occasions.

Heather resigned from her job on Thursday once these allegations became public.