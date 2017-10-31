Texas Law Firm Offering Free Rides on Halloween

Halloween is definitely one of the more popular bar nights of the year. One law firm wants to make sure you get home safe.

Sutliff & Stout are a law office in Houston and they're doing their annual No DWI Safe Holiday Rides. They have done this in year's past during different holidays. They're doing it once again tonight for Halloween. If you use an Uber, Lyft, or taxi from 5 p.m. Halloween night until 10 a.m. November 1, they will give you up to $30 for the fair.

Just mail your receipt within seven days, along with a copy of your driver's license and the firm will reimburse you via PayPal. The law firm does this throughout the year because they have represented a lot of people that have been hit by drunk drivers. They have personally seen the damage these nights have done to families.

Send Your Receipts To:

No DWI Free Holiday Rides

Sutliff & Stout, PLLC

550 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 530

Houston, Texas 77027

I have called over to their law office in Houston to see just how far they would be willing to stretch their dime here in Texas. I will let you know if they get back to me so we can use this tonight here in Wichita Falls. If I can get you guys a free ride home tonight, I better not hear about ONE DWI tomorrow.