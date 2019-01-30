Texas Lawmaker Proposes New Bill to Sell Liquor on Sundays

Currently, 42 states allow the sale of liquor on Sundays, so Texas is definitely in the minority on this one.

You may remember blue laws here in Texas that didn't allow you to purchase certain things on Sunday. Blue laws were meant to observe the Sabbath as a day of rest. I'll be honest, I had no idea some of the things you couldn't buy in Texas on a Sunday. Here is a list of some of the things you couldn't buy.

Furniture Kitchen Utensils Stoves Air Conditioners Refrigerators Electric Fans Radios Washers and Dryers Televisions Cameras Jewelry Power Tools Clocks Luggage Musical Instruments Baby Bottles

Imagine it being a hot summer day in Texas on a Sunday and your air conditioner goes out. You have the means to afford a new one, but it's Sunday. These blue laws were eventually repealed in 1985. The only laws that remained were liquor and car sales. State Representative Richard Pena Raymond is trying to change that with House Bill 1100.

This would allow liquor stores to be open seven days a week. It proposes that stores should be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays and from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. the rest of the week. We will see if this passes, but I honestly don't see this helping liquor stores that much. Some argue this would help Wal-mart and stores like it if they're eventually allowed to sell liquor in Texas.