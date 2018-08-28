Texas Makeup Artist Creates Awesome Whataburger Eye Shadow

She better get free Whataburgers every time she shows up at the drive-thru with that.

Major shoutout to a very talented makeup artist Dulce Yisel Ravelo. She is based out of San Antonio and being a proud Texan has a love for Whataburger. She decided to combine her two passions into a Whataburger eyeshadow. Dulce is very popular on YouTube and Instagram for her makeup work.

Sadly, she did not video this one. Only a photo on Instagram. With how popular it is online, she may want to redo it and film it next time. She said it took about an hour to get done. I think the logo is very impressive, but I love the white under the orange. Really makes it pop.