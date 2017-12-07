Texas Man Arrested After Allegedly Setting Dog on Fire

The dog did survive, but burns covered 60% of his body.

Back on November 16, an altercation happened between Jerome Lockett and Edwin Jermain Stewart in northeast Harris County. No word on what the fight was about, but it was enough for Stewart to allegedly commit a heinous act on Lockett's five-year-old pit bull named Truck.

Stewart allegedly dosed Truck's doghouse in gasoline and then set it on fire. Police are unable to determine if he dosed the dog as well, but it didn't matter because Truck was chained to the house so he was unable to get away.

"He was just burnt up, man. I just started crying, I just started crying," Jerome Lockett, the dog's owner, said.

Stewart has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, a third-degree felony.