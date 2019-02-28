Texas Man Charged with Beating Death of 2-Week-Old Son

A 27-year-old Houston Man is in custody on charges of beating his infant son to death.

The baby was taken to a Katy, TX hospital on Monday, where the father, Luis Angel Pacheco, said he had accidentally dropped the child on a concrete floor while changing his diaper. However, doctors noted that the baby's injuries, which included multiple blunt force blows to the head and injuries on other parts of the body, didn't match up with the father's explanation.

According to KWTX , Pacheco was taken into custody and charged with injury to a child, but as the child has since died from his injuries, authorities say the charges will be upgraded. Pacheco is currently being held in the Harris Co. jail on a $250,000 bond.