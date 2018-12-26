Texas Man On the Run After Allegedly Shooting His Wife on Christmas

Crazy news coming out of Houston this morning.

Christmas should be a happy day spent with family, but something terrible happened in North Houston last night. Houston Police say that a domestic violence incident happened at a residence and during the altercation, the husband allegedly shot his wife.

She was shot in the hip and is expected to survive. The Houston Police are currently looking for him for questioning. Police are in the process of obtaining a warrant for his arrest. The names of the individuals have not been released at this time.