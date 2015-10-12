Texas Man Who Butt-Dialed 911 Gets Arrested

The man who had unintentionally called 911 on his cell phone had outstanding warrants for his arrest and was taken into custody.

Fox News 4 reported that one of the officers for the Aransas Pass Police Department made the arrest after responding to the call.

The police department posted the video from the camera taken by the officer's body camera.

The man was arrested, and the department used the opportunity to talk about the hazards of butt-dialing.

Police Chief Eric Blanchard said their 911 operators get between 15-25 butt-dials a day, but he couldn't remember them ever leading to an arrest.