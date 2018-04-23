Get these kids away from this lady forever.

Last night in downtown Houston, a woman pulled up to a carwash and began revving her engine. When you see someone sitting in park just revving their engine to the max, it is going to cause some attention. Witnesses came over to see what was going on and saw a woman with three children in the car.

One witness said she heard the lady tell the three children, "We're going to see Jesus." The car eventually overheated and caught fire. Once the fire actually started the woman got out and got the three girls out as well. They attempted to flee the scene of the fire but were eventually stopped by police.

The woman's identity has not been released yet. The children in the car are the woman's three daughters ages nine, eleven and thirteen. The children were unharmed and are currently staying with a family member. The mother has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a family member.