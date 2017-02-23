Texas Neurosurgeon Nicknamed ‘Dr. Death’ Sentenced to Life in Prison

This guy was a sick individual. The unnecessary surgeries he performed resulted in two deaths and another two people being paralyzed.

This past Monday Christopher Duntsch was in court being accused of five counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and one count of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. The cases stated that Christopher performed surgeries that were completely unnecessary and he completely botched the work he did.

He had his medical license revoked in 2013 because he failed to follow proper medical procedures while doing surgeries.Court documents were trying to prove Duntsch, “knowingly takes actions that place the patients’ lives at risk.” One patient hemorrhaged so bad she passed away. In another case, Duntsch allegedly left a surgical sponge inside of a man.

An email was submitted into evidence at a previous hearing where Dutsch allegedly wrote in a 2011 email to an employee that “I am ready to leave the love and kindness and goodness and patience that I mix with everything else that I am and become a cold blooded killer,” according to The Dallas Morning News.

Duntsch’s attorney argued that Duntsch did not act maliciously and that he was just a “bad surgeon.” “He is unskilled,” defense attorney Robbie McClung tells PEOPLE. “He should not have been operating.” McClung says Duntsch feels remorseful for his actions.