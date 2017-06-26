Texas Park Shuts Down After Child Finds Grenade While Swimming

Never know what you're going to find in those Texas lakes.

A family visit to Central Texas park near Belton Lake could have ended in tragedy this past weekend. Police temporarily closed McGregor Park on Saturday evening after a 9-year-old child found a grenade with its pin still intact while swimming. The child stepped on the grenade while swimming. Police said the child picked up the explosive, yelled "grenade" and threw it on shore.

The family got the grenade away from all of the park's visitors and called the police. Local police called the Fort Hood Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit to the scene and authorities safely detonated the grenade with explosives. Police are not sure how the grenade ended up at the park or how long it was there. The Bell County Sheriff's Department has since reopened the park.