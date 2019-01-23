Texas Representative Trying to More than Double the State’s Minimum Wage

A lot more would need to happen if this were to go into effect.

Representative Ron Reynolds a Democrat from Missouri City, Texas has introduced House Bill 194. This Bill would raise the current minimum wage in Texas from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. More than double than what we currently have in Texas. Workers would be happy if this passed, I am sure some business owners would not want this to pass.

Reynolds had this to say about his proposed bill, “Raising the minimum wage in Texas to $15 an hour will put more money into the pockets of hard-working Texans. We need to close the economic gap here in Texas, working full time and trying to support a family on less than $15,000 a year is impossible.”

The bill is only filed and has a long way to go before hitting the governor.