Texas Superintendent Criticizes Black Quarterbacks During Online Post

People are either stupid or they don't care that they're putting this racist stuff out online for anyone to see.

Lynn Redden is superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District just north of Houston. After the Texans lost to the Titans this past Sunday, he made a comment in a Facebook post about the loss. “That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I’ve seen in the NFL. When you need precision decision making you can’t count on a black quarterback,” is what Redden said in the post.

Redden is referring to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson not being able to get the ball out in a quick amount of time. Redden says he thought he was sending that comment as a private message to one of his friends and not in a Facebook comment for everyone to see. He deleted it as soon as he found out it was a comment, but people already recognized who he was and are calling for disciplinary action.

Deshaun Watson (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“I totally regret it,” he told the outlet , adding that he did not intend for the comment to come across as racist, but understands how it may have been seen that way. “Over the history of the NFL, (black quarterbacks) have had limited success,” he said. As of this post, Redden has not received any disciplinary actions.

I don't understand how he does not see that as racist. Saying you can't count on a black quarterback? I don't see how him being black has anything to do with his ability to throw a football.