Texas Travelers Will See Some Relief at the Pump for Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Texas is enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation.  AAA Texas reports the state average at $2.37 per gallon. Wichita County is on par with the state average, but deep West Texas and parts of the Panhandle are paying $2.65 to as much as $3.08 per gallon.

Oil prices have fallen for 12 sessions in a row.  Thursday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $56.46/bbl as data showed crude supplies rose for the eighth week in a row, according to reports from Market Watch.

Filed Under: AAA Texas, gas prices, holiday travel, Market Watch, oil prices, oil supply
Categories: Economy
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top