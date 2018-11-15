Texas Travelers Will See Some Relief at the Pump for Thanksgiving

Texas is enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the nation. AAA Texas reports the state average at $2.37 per gallon. Wichita County is on par with the state average, but deep West Texas and parts of the Panhandle are paying $2.65 to as much as $3.08 per gallon.

Oil prices have fallen for 12 sessions in a row. Thursday, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at $56.46/bbl as data showed crude supplies rose for the eighth week in a row, according to reports from Market Watch .