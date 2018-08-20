This Is the Most Dangerous Bridge in Texas

The most dangerous bridge in Texas is located just North of Houston according to a recent report now on the list for government assistance through grants.

The list of candidates is long, but the bridge considered to be the most critical in Texas is the I-45 Bridge over Rayford Road in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Police Reporter , more than 120,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily and it's the "most traveled bridge in Texas."

The bridge is considered "structurally deficient" and could become unsafe if not repaired. According to the report, the bridge in Montgomery is assessed annually.

Every time you cross a bridge or drive under a bridge that looks a bit rugged, do you hold your breath and exhale a sigh of relief on the other side? It's a good thing we have professional engineers assessing structural integrity of bridges on a regular basis. Now, this bridge just needs to get the fixes it needs.