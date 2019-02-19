The New “48-Hour Challenge” Encourages Kids to Go Missing

Here we go again. First, we had kids eating Tide Pods and then we started seeing people doing stupid stuff while blindfolded thanks to the "Bird Box Challenge" and now children are being encouraged to send communities into a panic.

It’s not clear how many kids have participated in this, but police are warning of a social media challenge that encourages kids to go missing for 48 hours. The child who takes the challenge is awarded points for every time they’re mentioned on social media.

Aside from the obvious panic a parent would feel in the event their child went missing, the police aren’t too fond of wasting their time on a hoax. The time police sink into looking for someone who isn’t truly missing takes away from the time authorities could be spending on actual missing persons cases where time is of the essence.

Please, please, please educate your kiddos as to the stupidity of these challenges.