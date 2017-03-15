[Update] The names of the three aircrew members who died in the crash near Clovis Tuesday night have been released by the U.S. Air Force. They are:

Captain Andrew Becker, 33, 318th Special Operations Squadron, Novi, Michigan

Captain Kenneth Dalga, 29, combat systems officer for the 318th Special Operations Squadron, Goldsboro, N.C.

First Lieutenant Frederick Dellecker, 26, co-pilot for the 318th Special Operations Squadron, Daytona Beach, Fla.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with the families and friends of those involved in this tragic accident," said Col. Ben Maitre, the wing commander, in a news release. "In doing so, our focus is to also support our larger Air Commando community as we prioritize safe mission accomplishment in both our training and operational commitments."

[Original Story] Three Airmen from Cannon Air Force Base were killed in a plane crash on Tuesday. According to Cannon AFB officials the Airmen were assigned to the 318th Special Operations Squadron.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time about one quarter-mile east of Clovis Municipal Airport.

The plane that crashed was an USAF U-28A (pictured), known in the civilian world as a single-engine Pilatus PC-12.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss within our Air Commando family,” said Col. Ben Maitre, the installation commander. “Our sympathies are with the loved ones and friends affected by this tragedy, and our team is focused on supporting them during this difficult time.”