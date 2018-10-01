Tourist Killed by Brain-Eating Amoeba After Visiting Texas Surf Park

Some sad news to report about a New Jersey man passing away after vacationing in Texas this past month.

We have talked about the very popular BSR Cable Park over in Waco before . Sadly, they're in the news for the wrong reasons this week. 29-year old Fabrizio Stabile was visiting the popular destination all the way from New Jersey. He, unfortunately, came in contact with Naegleria Fowleri , a very rare amoeba. This amoeba is also known as a brain-eating parasite.

Stabile visited the park last month and became ill upon returning to New Jersey. People have stated Stabile was in the park's wave pool, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The CDC has closed down the park for a few days while they conduct an investigation.

The CDC says people are typically infected when they go diving or swimming in warm freshwater places. Normally, people are infected when contaminated water enters through their nose, according to the agency. Around 100 of these cases happen every year with deadly amoebas.

Watch the video below for more info about the deadly Naegleria Fowleri amoeba.