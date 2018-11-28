Turns Out ‘I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas’ Has Ties To Oklahoma

I'm sure some Okies knew this, but I had no idea.

Since we're past Thanksgiving, it is now acceptable to start hearing Christmas music around town. I learned something about one of those classic Christmas songs. 'I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas' was recorded back in 1953 by Gayla Peevey who is an Oklahoma native.

This song was used as an inspiration for the Oklahoma City Zoo to get their first hippopotamus. The song helped start a promotion to get the zoo their first hippopotamus just a few months after it was released. Gayla was just ten year's old at the time the song was recorded. 65 years later, she is going to return to the Oklahoma City Zoo for a sing a long.

This is happening tomorrow , November 29 at 11 in the morning. Gayla will be there to perform her Christmas classic and talk about her fond memories of the Oklahoma City Zoo. This is a free event, so if you're in the area, go check it out.