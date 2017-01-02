Sad news to report from this weekend.

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported a midair collision in McKinney, Texas this past Saturday. The accident happened around 5:30 in the afternoon just outside of the Aero Country Airport. FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford said “both aircraft were flying under Visual Flight Rules and were not in contact with air traffic control at the time of the collision.”

“I couldn’t even speak. I couldn’t even believe it,” said witness Rodney Livermore to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth . “We see the planes flying here all the time and you don’t expect to see them falling out of the sky.”

Names have not been given at this time of the people that perished in the crash. Officials have only said it was three victims in the crash.