5-lb. bag containing 'Tyson FULLY COOKED PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS' with a 'Best If Used By' date of July 18, 2017 and case code 2006SDL03 and 2006SDL33.

20-lb. bulk packages containing 'SPARE TIME Fully Cooked, Panko Chicken Nuggets, Nugget Shaped Chicken Breast Pattie Fritters With Rib Meat' with a production date of July 18, 2016 and case code 2006SDL03.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 13556' printed adjacent to the 'Best If Used By' date on the back of the package. The 20-pound cases were shipped for institutional use in Pennsylvania and the five-pound bags were shipped to retail locations nationally."