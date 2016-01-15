Video of Lubbock Boy Reuniting With His Lost Dog Goes Viral

Many major news sources have picked up on the video that has been seen millions of times.

The video originated on the Facebook page for Lost and Found Pets of Lubbock and the public's response has been overwhelming.

In it, a young boy is surprised by the return of his pet dog Kase, who went missing. Upon seeing Kase again, he begins to sob and says, "I missed you."

If this doesn't put a lump in your throat, nothing will. It truly shows the love between a boy and his dog.

