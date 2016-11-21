Vikings Absolutely Maul Poor Guy While Running Out of Tunnel

Wrong place, wrong time.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but the most memorable moment came before kickoff when a man working for Fox had the misfortune of crossing the tunnel just as the Vikings began running out of it.

Kudos to him for not only getting back up, but for getting back to work, broken glasses and all. You don't have to be a football player to be tough -- you can be a guy working the sidelines.

Football is definitely a hard-hitting game. We just had no idea it was hard-hitting for those of us who doin't even suit up. This looks like a pretty intense hit, so we wouldn't be surprised if the poor guy wound up in the league's concussion protocol.

Here's a different angle. Don't blink because the hit happens pretty quickly.