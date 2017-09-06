Watch Real Time Video of Areas Affected by Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Season 2017 will go down as one of the worst on record, and we've still got another month and a half to go. As of September 6th, Category 5 Hurricane Irma has ravaged Antigua and Barbuda and is moving westward towards Puerto Rico.

EarthCam is the global leader in delivering webcam content with views of popular worldwide locations such as Times Square, World Trade Center, Las Vegas Strip, Bourbon Street, Eiffel Tower, Hollywood Boulevard, and Miami Beach. They also feature live webcams at islands and other locations that are near the path of Hurricane Irma. For instance, the feature picture above is from the St. Martin webcam which is expected to take a near direct hit from Irma.