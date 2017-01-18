Watch Roof Violently Collapse During Floorball Match

A day of fun nearly turned into a horrifying ordeal in the Czech Republic.

The roof of a gym collapsed during a game of floorball (it's a version of floor hockey) over the weekend.

According to Fox Sports , "the estimated 80 players, officials and spectators in attendance were fortunately all able to escape before the rafters crashed down on the court." Only two minor injuries were reporter.

Another angle from the ground shows a different look at exactly what happened:

The building was only recently built and one political official said the work on it was "sloppy." There's also the possibility the roof buckled under the weight of 16 inches of snow that fell.

Whatever the cause, one thing is certain: as terrifying as this was, the results certainly could've been much worse. It's pretty amazing that everyone was able to get out before sustaining any serious injuries.