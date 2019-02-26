Weed Killer Found in Popular Beers and Wines

So, yeah, a recent study is said to have found small amounts of weed killer in five wines and fifteen beers according to abc13.com . Before you freak out and pour it all out, there is really nothing much to worry about.

USA Today got the report from public interest group, U.S. PIRG , that said the weed killer, glyphosate, was found in the samples they collected. The beers included Coors Light, Miller Lite, Corona, Heineken, Samuel Adams and others. The five wines that tested positive were Sutter Home Merlot, Beringer Founder's Estate Moscato, Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon, Inkarri Malbec and Frey Organic Natural White.

However, the amounts found were not considered dangerous.

But why were these trace amounts of glyphosate found in these drinks? It can come from rainwater. It's picked up from when we use it on our yards.

But also keep in mind that the Environmental Protection Agency has found no meaningful risks to human health when pesticides like weed killer are used properly.

We've heard this before as another study is said to have found the same trace amounts of glyphosate in certain cereals .