What are the Best Slang Terms from Texas and Oklahoma?
There's a lot of slang terms in common use around Texoma, but what would you consider to be the best?
The folks at Buzzfeed put out a request to their readers across the nation to submit their favorite slang terms that are fairly exclusive to their state, with the best listed below. Oklahoma's doesn't really seem like a slang term, and the one from Texas sounds more like a Jeff Foxworthy routine than anything.
After reading this, all I can say is, "How bored do you get in Iowa?"
What is your favorite term you only hear in Texoma?
|State
|Word
|Meaning
|Alabama
|"Roll Tide"
|Greeting/Agreement/Appreciation.
|Alaska
|"Lower 48"
|The rest of the U.S.
|Arizona
|"Snowbirds"
|People, mainly Canadians, who migrate to the area during winter.
|Arkansas
|"Up Yonder"
|Direction/Distance.
|California
|"Dude"
|Just about anything.
|Colorado
|"Fourteener"
|A hike taking you to 14,000 feet.
|Connecticut
|"Packy Store"
|Liquor Store. Originates from packaging booze during prohibition.
|Delaware
|"Jeet"
|"Did you eat?"
|Florida
|"Green"
|Describing someone who messed up.
|Georgia
|"Get to Gettin"
|"Time to go."
|Hawaii
|"Da Kine"
|Describing something you can't remember the name of.
|Idaho
|"Rig"
|Any personal vehicle.
|Illinois
|"Gym Shoes"
|Sneakers/Tennis Shoes.
|Indiana
|"Sweeper"
|Vacuum cleaner.
|Iowa
|"Padiddle"
|Yelled when seeing a car with one working headlight.
|Kansas
|"Ornery"
|Describing a troublemaker.
|Kentucky
|"Coke"
|Any soda.
|Louisiana
|"Cher"
|Cute or endearing. (Pronounced "sha")
|Maine
|"Ayuh"
|An affirmation.
|Maryland
|"Sice"
|Asking someone to get you something.
|Massachusetts
|"Wicked"
|"Very"
|Michigan
|"Pop"
|Any soda.
|Minnesota
|"Ohfer"
|"Oh for..."
|Mississippi
|"Bless Your Heart"
|"Go f**k yourself!"
|Missouri
|"Hoosier"
|A term for people a step above "White Trash"
|Montana
|"Whiskey Ditch"
|A whiskey and water.
|Nebraska
|"You Betcha!"
|Exclaimed when experiencing something good.
|Nevada
|"For Sure"
|An affirmation.
|New Hampshire
|"Wicked"
|Good or awesome.
|New Jersey
|"Down the Shore"
|Referring to the beach.
|New Mexico
|"All"
|"Very".
|New York
|"Deadass"
|Used as a question, confirmation, or to describe severity.
|North Carolina
|"Yonder"
|Direction/Distance.
|North Dakota
|"Uff Da"
|Expressing exasperation or frustration.
|Ohio
|"Please"
|Used in place of "Excuse me?" when you don't understand someone.
|Oklahoma
|"Fixin To"
|"Getting ready to"
|Oregon
|"The Coast"
|Referring to the beach.
|Pennsylvania
|"Jagoff"
|Referring to an idiot.
|Rhode Island
|"Bubbler"
|Water fountain.
|South Carolina
|"Might Could"
|Used instead of just "could".
|South Dakota
|"Taverns"
|Sloppy Joes.
|Tennessee
|"Buggy"
|Shopping cart.
|Texas
|"Y'all'd've"
|"You all would have..."
|Utah
|"Sluff"
|Skipped something.
|Vermont
|"Creemee"
|Soft serve ice cream.
|Virginia
|"Brick"
|A long time ago.
|Washington
|"Hella"
|"Very".
|West Virginia
|"Holler"
|The road.
|Wisconsin
|"Bubbler"
|Water fountain.
|Wyoming
|"Barking Squirrels"
|Prairie dogs.