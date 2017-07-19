What Do Texans (and the Rest of the Country) Hate the Most?

A new dating app based on hatred has compiled a list of what users in each state hate the most.

Operating under the idea that hate can move mountains, a new app called ' Hater ' brings people together based on mutual hatred rather than mutual interests. Using data gathered from thousands of users (thousands of people use this app?!), Hater was able to determine what hits the hatred button hardest for each state.

In a country where people can't stand porn, feminism, Jerry Seinfeld, and going to the gym, Texas' hatred is kinda low on the severity chart.

Alabama - Vegetarianism

Alaska - Graffiti

Arizona - Sand

Arkansas - Cleaning

California - Fidget Spinners

Colorado - *NSYNC

Connecticut - Winter

Delaware - Casey Affleck

Florida - Workout Couples

Georgia - Tuna Salad

Hawaii - Taking videos at concerts

Idaho - Asking for directions

Illinois - Biting string cheese

Indiana - Bloggers

Iowa - Long hair on guys

Kansas - Jerry Seinfeld

Kentucky - Friends who ask to help them move

Louisiana - Being the designated driver

Maine - "Boys Night"

Maryland - Cheap coffee

Massachusetts - Eli Manning

Michigan - Pride and Prejudice

Minnesota - Drinking alone

Mississippi - Anal sex

Missouri - People who believe in aliens

Montana - Going to the gym

Nebraska - Friendly reminder emails

Nevada - Feminism

New Hampshire - God

New Jersey - Jellyfish

New Mexico - Polo shirts

New York - Times Square

North Carolina - DUI checkpoints

North Dakota - Tapas

Ohio - Tying a tie

Oklahoma - Hearing the latest gossip

Oregon - Spin class

Pennsylvania - People who use money clips

Rhode Island - Middle America

South Carolina - Edward Snowden

South Dakota - The New York Times

Tennessee - Foraged food

Texas - Sleeping with the window open

Utah - Porn

Vermont - Waiting in line

Virginia - Dabbing pizza grease with a napkin

Washington - Keurig K-Cups

West Virginia - Lyft

Wisconsin - Trap music

Wyoming - Gluten-free