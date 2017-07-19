What Do Texans (and the Rest of the Country) Hate the Most?
A new dating app based on hatred has compiled a list of what users in each state hate the most.
Operating under the idea that hate can move mountains, a new app called 'Hater' brings people together based on mutual hatred rather than mutual interests. Using data gathered from thousands of users (thousands of people use this app?!), Hater was able to determine what hits the hatred button hardest for each state.
In a country where people can't stand porn, feminism, Jerry Seinfeld, and going to the gym, Texas' hatred is kinda low on the severity chart.
- Alabama - Vegetarianism
- Alaska - Graffiti
- Arizona - Sand
- Arkansas - Cleaning
- California - Fidget Spinners
- Colorado - *NSYNC
- Connecticut - Winter
- Delaware - Casey Affleck
- Florida - Workout Couples
- Georgia - Tuna Salad
- Hawaii - Taking videos at concerts
- Idaho - Asking for directions
- Illinois - Biting string cheese
- Indiana - Bloggers
- Iowa - Long hair on guys
- Kansas - Jerry Seinfeld
- Kentucky - Friends who ask to help them move
- Louisiana - Being the designated driver
- Maine - "Boys Night"
- Maryland - Cheap coffee
- Massachusetts - Eli Manning
- Michigan - Pride and Prejudice
- Minnesota - Drinking alone
- Mississippi - Anal sex
- Missouri - People who believe in aliens
- Montana - Going to the gym
- Nebraska - Friendly reminder emails
- Nevada - Feminism
- New Hampshire - God
- New Jersey - Jellyfish
- New Mexico - Polo shirts
- New York - Times Square
- North Carolina - DUI checkpoints
- North Dakota - Tapas
- Ohio - Tying a tie
- Oklahoma - Hearing the latest gossip
- Oregon - Spin class
- Pennsylvania - People who use money clips
- Rhode Island - Middle America
- South Carolina - Edward Snowden
- South Dakota - The New York Times
- Tennessee - Foraged food
- Texas - Sleeping with the window open
- Utah - Porn
- Vermont - Waiting in line
- Virginia - Dabbing pizza grease with a napkin
- Washington - Keurig K-Cups
- West Virginia - Lyft
- Wisconsin - Trap music
- Wyoming - Gluten-free