What is the Most Popular Liquor in Texas?

When looking at what is the alcohol preference for Texans, the most popular response will likely not surprise you.

As reported by Ranker, the social app BARTRENDr compiled data from over 700,000 users to determine the most popular drinks in each state. While some states were split between two or three different drinks, the number one drink in the Lone Star state is not much of a surprise since its pretty much a cultural and pop culture icon, and one of the most prevalent drinks on the list.

Keep in mind, this isn't talking about mixed drinks you'd order at a bar or restaurant, but just good ol' bottled spirits that you can buy off the shelf at your local Walmart any day of the week... except in Texas. COME ON TEXAS! GET WITH IT!

State Drink (Multiple Drinks means at tie) Alabama Jack Daniels Alaska Fireball Arizona Evan Williams Arkansas Fireball California Jack Daniels Colorado Bacardi Connecticut Patron Delaware Crown Royal Florida Jack Daniels Georgia Jack Daniels Hawaii Jack Daniels Idaho Captain Morgan, Fireball, & Jagermeister Illinois Evan Williams Indiana Jameson Iowa Crown Royal, Parton, & Jagermeister Kansas Jack Daniels Kentucky Crown Royal & Jagermeister Louisiana Crown Royal Maine Fireball Maryland Fireball & Svedka Vodka Massachusetts Hennessy Michigan Jim Beam Minnesota Fireball Mississippi Fireball Missouri Fireball Montana Jack Daniels Nebraska Fireball Nevada Crown Royal New Hampshire No Listing New Jersey Patron New Mexico Fireball New York Hennessy North Carolina Jack Daniels North Dakota Jack Daniels Ohio Fireball Oklahoma Crown Royal Oregon Jose Cuervo Pennsylvania Jameson Rhode Island Fireball South Carolina George Dickel South Dakota Jack Daniels Tennessee Jack Daniels Texas Jack Daniels Utah Jack Daniels Vermont Jack Daniels Virginia Grey Goose Washington Patron West Virginia Jack Daniels Wisconsin Captain Morgan Wyoming Fireball