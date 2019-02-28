Which are the Hardest Working Cities in Texas?

In an age where many families are two-income households or more to make ends meet, which cities in Texas top the list of the hardest working?

To determine the list of the hardest working cities, the website Wallet Hub measured 116 cities using metrics including:

Average Workweek Hours

Employment Rate

Share of Households where No Adults Work

Share of Workers Leaving Vacation Time Unused

Share of Engaged Workers

Idle Youth (16-24) Rate

Average Commute Time

Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

Average Leisure Time Spent per Day

When all was said and done, 13 Texas cities made it to the list, ranging from 3rd place to 68th:

RANK CITY 3 Irving, TX 5 Plano, TX 8 Austin, TX 11 Dallas, TX 13 Corpus Christi, TX 15 Fort Worth, TX 18 Arlington, TX 19 Garland, TX 22 Houston, TX 36 Laredo, TX 43 El Paso, TX 44 San Antonio, TX 68 Lubbock, TX

