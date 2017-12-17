Which Company is the Biggest Employer in Texas?

Which company do you think employs the most Texans? The answer probably won't surprise you.

Compiling data from 24/7 Wall Street, the Virtual Capitalist broke down the biggest private employer in every state in the country, excluding public administrative bodies. And to no one's surprise, Wal-Mart lead the pack in more states than any other company, including Texas. Walmart is the top employer in 22 states:

Alabama - 38,041 employees

Arizona - 33,910 employees

Arkansas - 53,310 employees

Florida - 108,321 employees

Georgia - 59,371 employees

Illinois - 54,698 employees

Indiana - 39,667 employees

Kansas - 20,938 employees

Kentucky - 30,181 employees

Louisiana - 36,992 employees

Mississippi - 24,898 employees

Missouri - 43,203 employees

Montana - 4,776 employees

New Hampshire - 8,284 employees

Ohio - 50,481 employees

Oklahoma - 34,014 employees

South Carolina - 32,267 employees

Tennessee - 41,487 employees

Texas - 171,531 employees

Virginia - 44,621 employees

West Virginia - 12,321 employees

Wyoming - 4,699 employees

Apart from Wal-Mart, the rest of country's employers are primarily made up healthcare and education systems, with 5 states falling into other categories.