Which Company is the Biggest Employer in Texas?
Which company do you think employs the most Texans? The answer probably won't surprise you.
Compiling data from 24/7 Wall Street, the Virtual Capitalist broke down the biggest private employer in every state in the country, excluding public administrative bodies. And to no one's surprise, Wal-Mart lead the pack in more states than any other company, including Texas. Walmart is the top employer in 22 states:
- Alabama - 38,041 employees
- Arizona - 33,910 employees
- Arkansas - 53,310 employees
- Florida - 108,321 employees
- Georgia - 59,371 employees
- Illinois - 54,698 employees
- Indiana - 39,667 employees
- Kansas - 20,938 employees
- Kentucky - 30,181 employees
- Louisiana - 36,992 employees
- Mississippi - 24,898 employees
- Missouri - 43,203 employees
- Montana - 4,776 employees
- New Hampshire - 8,284 employees
- Ohio - 50,481 employees
- Oklahoma - 34,014 employees
- South Carolina - 32,267 employees
- Tennessee - 41,487 employees
- Texas - 171,531 employees
- Virginia - 44,621 employees
- West Virginia - 12,321 employees
- Wyoming - 4,699 employees
Apart from Wal-Mart, the rest of country's employers are primarily made up healthcare and education systems, with 5 states falling into other categories.
- Alaska - Providence Health and Services
- California - University of California
- Colorado - Denver International Airport
- Connecticut - Yale New Haven Health System
- Delaware - Christiana Health Care System
- Hawaii - University of Hawaii
- Idaho - St. Luke's Health System
- Iowa - University of Iowa
- Maine - Hannaford Supermarkets
- Maryland - Johns Hopkins Institutions
- Massachusetts - Partners Health Care
- Michigan - University of Michigan
- Minnesota - Mayo Clinic
- Nebraska - University of Nebraska
- Nevada - MGM Resorts
- New Jersey - Wakefern Food Corporation
- New Mexico - University of New Mexico
- New York - State University of New York System
- North Carolina - University of North Carolina System
- North Dakota - Sanford Health
- Oregon - Providence Health and Services
- Pennsylvania - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Rhode Island - Lifespan System of Hospitals
- South Dakota - Avera Health
- Utah - Intermountain Healthcare
- Vermont - University of Vermont Medical Center
- Washington - Boeing
- Wisconsin - University of Wisconsin