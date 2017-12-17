Which Company is the Biggest Employer in Texas?

Which company do you think employs the most Texans? The answer probably won't surprise you.

Compiling data from 24/7 Wall Street, the Virtual Capitalist broke down the biggest private employer in every state in the country, excluding public administrative bodies. And to no one's surprise, Wal-Mart lead the pack in more states than any other company, including Texas. Walmart is the top employer in 22 states:

  • Alabama - 38,041 employees
  • Arizona - 33,910 employees
  • Arkansas - 53,310 employees
  • Florida - 108,321 employees
  • Georgia - 59,371 employees
  • Illinois - 54,698 employees
  • Indiana - 39,667 employees
  • Kansas - 20,938 employees
  • Kentucky - 30,181 employees
  • Louisiana - 36,992 employees
  • Mississippi - 24,898 employees
  • Missouri - 43,203 employees
  • Montana - 4,776 employees
  • New Hampshire - 8,284 employees
  • Ohio - 50,481 employees
  • Oklahoma - 34,014 employees
  • South Carolina - 32,267 employees
  • Tennessee - 41,487 employees
  • Texas - 171,531 employees
  • Virginia - 44,621 employees
  • West Virginia - 12,321 employees
  • Wyoming - 4,699 employees

Apart from Wal-Mart, the rest of country's employers are primarily made up healthcare and education systems, with 5 states falling into other categories.

  • Alaska - Providence Health and Services
  • California - University of California
  • Colorado - Denver International Airport
  • Connecticut - Yale New Haven Health System
  • Delaware - Christiana Health Care System
  • Hawaii - University of Hawaii
  • Idaho - St. Luke's Health System
  • Iowa - University of Iowa
  • Maine - Hannaford Supermarkets
  • Maryland - Johns Hopkins Institutions
  • Massachusetts - Partners Health Care
  • Michigan - University of Michigan
  • Minnesota - Mayo Clinic
  • Nebraska - University of Nebraska
  • Nevada - MGM Resorts
  • New Jersey - Wakefern Food Corporation
  • New Mexico - University of New Mexico
  • New York - State University of New York System
  • North Carolina - University of North Carolina System
  • North Dakota - Sanford Health
  • Oregon - Providence Health and Services
  • Pennsylvania - University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
  • Rhode Island - Lifespan System of Hospitals
  • South Dakota - Avera Health
  • Utah - Intermountain Healthcare
  • Vermont - University of Vermont Medical Center
  • Washington - Boeing
  • Wisconsin - University of Wisconsin
