Consider this the cherry on top of the whipped cream-less sundae that has been the disaster known as 2016.

In the latest blight in a year full of bad news, there's a whipped cream shortage in the U.S., reports the Chicago Tribune. According to the paper, the shortage "appears to be looming after a fatal explosion at a Florida nitrous oxide plant in late August stunted the supply chain." Nitrous oxide is a key component in aerosol cans.

The timing couldn't be much worse, what with all the holiday sweets and desserts people are gobbling up in the weeks leading to Christmas and New Year's. Seriously, aside from a wrapping paper shortage, this may be the biggest disaster for Christmas, assuming you've managed to get your hands on a Hatchimal. Remember that when you come back home after a cold day and try to unwind with a steaming cup of hot chocolate that you can't make even tastier with whipped cream on top.

A spokeswoman for Conagra, which makes Reddi-wip, encouraged consumers to buy early because "There will be a shortage if people buy at the typical levels during the holidays." Reddi-wip has even stopped production.