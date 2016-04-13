Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Makes Large Drug Bust on Central Freeway
The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office scored another drug bust, this time on Central Freeway near Jasper Street in Wichita Falls.
A deputy stopped made a traffic stop at around 4:40 pm Tuesday. A search of the vehicle revealed over 52 pounds of marijuana and just over 1 pound of hash.
60-year-old Newburg, Oregon resident Brenda Ann Jones was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 50 pounds and under 2,000 pounds and possession of a controlled substance.
Jones is currently held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $40,000
